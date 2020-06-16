Judon: It will Take a Collaborative Effort to Bring Meaningful Change to Society 

During an ESPN interview Monday night, Goodell said he would "encourage" any NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has not played in the league since 2016. That was the year in which Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

Judon said Goodell's recent comments about social injustice and Kaepernick should have been made years ago.

"My life [has] mattered since Aug. 15, 1992," Judon said. "I think we should've been questioning why Roger Goodell didn't say, 'Black Lives Matter,' when he was born, or when he became commissioner, or when he was re-elected commissioner. Racism is not a cool thing. It's not a trend, like, 'OK, now let's all get behind [it].'

"Whoever is now saying it, they should've been saying it. When 'Kap' came out and said, 'It's not about The Star-Spangled Banner. It's not about the song. It's not about the troops. It's about how my people are being treated.' There shouldn't have been pushback. It should've been, 'OK, let's help this man and his cause.' That was just his way of expressing it. He did it very peacefully. He didn't make a ruckus about it. He didn't take pictures of himself. He didn't publicize it. When he was asked about it, he explained himself in a manner of which people should've understood. I'm with all the protests that we have to do and all of the progress that we have to make. I'm with all of that, but it's not because Roger Goodell said, 'Black Lives Matter.'"

Regardless of what he says or does, Judon realizes it will take a collaborative effort to bring meaningful change to society. He's not claiming to have the solutions, but he's willing to work toward finding answers.

"It's not a me thing, and I don't have the right answers," Judon said. "I think it's a collective group of people who need to come together and talk to people. They might have the right answers, but I don't have the right answers, so I'm not going to thrust myself into the front of this movement acting like I know exactly what to do. I'm not [going to], and that's not for me to do."

However, Judon said the Ravens video struck the right tone regarding subjects that are vitally important.