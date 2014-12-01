Justin Forsett Reacts To Topping 1,000 Yards

Ravens running back Justin Forsett can check off another accomplishment.

Forsett broke 1,000 rushing yards with a 14-yard scamper in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-33 loss to the San Diego Chargers.

"That's been my goal every year since I've been in the NFL," Forsett said. "To get it here, it's a big accomplishment, and I've just got to keep pushing."

Forsett rushed 24 times for 106 yards against the Chargers. He also caught two passes for 17 yards.

It's Forsett's third-straight game over 100 rushing yards, making him the first Ravens running back to accomplish that feat since Jamal Lewis did it during his magical 2003 season in which he topped 2,000 rushing yards.

Forsett could post the most rushing yards by a Ravens running back since Lewis' 2003 season. With 1,009 yards through 12 games, Forsett is on pace for 1,345 rushing yards this season. Ray Rice posted 1,364 yards during his Pro Bowl 2011 season.

Forsett's accomplishment is particularly impressive because he had just six carries all of last season in Jacksonville.

"That's a great accomplishment, I think, for Justin, obviously. His story is well-documented and he's having a great year," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Credit to him, he did it in 12 games and we'll see how many more he can get, along with the other guys, the rest of the way."

The run that put Forsett over 1,000 yards was like so many other well-executed rushes this season. He followed his blocks, jump cut to the left to find a hole, then fought for a couple extra yards before being dragged out of bounds.

Forsett said he got some congratulations from teammates on the bench, but nothing too major as the Ravens were in the midst of a tight game.

"It means a lot," Forsett said. "It's not something where it's just all me. I've got a great offensive line, great tight ends and receivers that are blocking for me and opening up lanes for me. It's a team effort, and I'm excited for it. But it's kind of bittersweet right now."

Forsett and the Ravens' ground attack had a chance to run out the clock as they led by three points with less than four minutes remaining. But Forsett rushed three times for just 5 yards during the drive, and the Ravens settled for a field goal.