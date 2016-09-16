Justin Forsett, Terrance West Want To Lead Better Run Game In Cleveland

Sep 16, 2016 at 04:55 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

16_RunningBacks_news.jpg


The Ravens are still sorting out their running game, and Sunday's game in Cleveland may give the best opportunity yet to do so.

Baltimore essentially split the carries in last Sunday's 13-7 win over the Buffalo Bills between Justin Forsett and Terrance West. Forsett (41 rushing yards) got the start, but West (32 rushing yards) finished with two more carries.

Neither had much of an opportunity to break out, as Baltimore rushed just 15 times in the first three quarters. The Ravens finished averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, which isn't good enough going forward.

"We just have to get better," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "There's no magic formula. You just have to become really good at it and run against the right fronts at the right time and execute."

Last year, Baltimore finished 26th in average rushing yards per game (92.4) and tied for 20th in average yards per carry (3.9). A big emphasis this offseason has been on turning that around, and Baltimore believes it has the talent to do so.

"As far as the running game goes, I believe we will find out more about ourselves over the next two to three weeks," Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman said Thursday. "I don't know that you can do that in one game against a Rex Ryan defense the way they are totally focused on stopping the run against everything else."

The Browns gave up 133 rushing yards to the Eagles in Week 1 and have a young defensive line with second-year nose tackle Danny Shelton, rookie defensive end Carl Nassib and third-year former Ravens practice squad defensive end Jamie Meder.

Baltimore has historically turned to the ground game to beat the Browns, who have been one of the NFL's weakest rush defenses over the past few years. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have averaged nearly 150 rushing yards per game against Cleveland.

"This week, I think if we want to be successful and win this game, we've got to have a great ground game," Forsett said. "I'm ready for it and excited for the opportunity, and I know the guys up front are."

Trestman said he sees himself still rotating his running backs fairly evenly. Buck Allen could also be worked into the mix after being scratched from last week's regular-season opener. Harbaugh said it was a game-by-game decision on whether Allen would suit up.

But Trestman said he could see himself riding one running back more than another if one emerges. He first needs to see more of the backs.

"It's just up in the air right now," Forsett said. "My job is to go out there and control what I can control, and when I get my carries try to shine and do the best with it."

After being released then re-signed during the cuts to the 53-man roster, Forsett led the Ravens with a 4.1 yards per carry average in Week 1.

West will have extra motivation this week as he's going back to Cleveland to play against the team that drafted him in the third round in 2014 only to trade him away to Tennessee one year later. He said he expects to hear boos from Browns fans Sunday.

"It would feel good to get a win over Cleveland, but I'm not going to get all jacked up," West said. "I'm going to treat it like any other game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

Baltimore brought back the veteran outside linebacker after placing a couple players on injured reserve.
news

Ravens Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
news

News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Rookie fullback Ben Mason signs with Patriots practice squad. Ravens lose Nigel Warrior (Seahawks) and Nate McCrary (Broncos) to waiver claims. Practice squad development is apparent.
news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign Todd Gurley Or Le'Veon Bell?

Who is the No. 2 running back now? Why was J.K. Dobbins playing in the third preseason game? Is Nick Moore fitting in with The Wolfpack?
news

Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' Roster Cuts

Baltimore held onto a deep secondary and seven wide receivers. The Ravens still have moves to make to account for injured players.
news

Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

Baltimore made 21 roster moves before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline and more are to come.
news

Ravens Trade Ben Bredeson to New York Giants

Baltimore parted ways with second-year offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who was a fourth-round pick a year ago.
news

J.K. Dobbins Has Been Down This Road Before

On the first carry of his highly anticipated senior high school season, J.K. Dobbins suffered a major ankle injury that required surgery. He bounced back stronger than ever.
news

Ravens Start Roster Cuts With Four Moves

The Ravens released a pair of wide receivers and a veteran offensive lineman. Plus, J.K. Dobbins has been officially moved to injured reserve.
news

How the Ravens Plan to Move Forward Without J.K. Dobbins

As with any major injury, the Ravens expressed their disappointment, but turn the page to how they'll still get the job done.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising