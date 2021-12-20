Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have placed veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, putting the status of one of their top pass rushers in doubt for a critical Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baltimore also activated veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, meaning he can return to practice and play this week.
Houston has the third-most sacks on the team (4.5) and has been one of the most consistent sources of quarterback pressure. He had a season-high four quarterback hits against the Bengals and Joe Burrow in the Ravens' Week 7 loss.
McPhee was placed on injured reserve a month ago, on Nov. 20. He was dealing with a knee issue and underwent a procedure that put him on the shelf but didn't end his season. McPhee is a physical edge presence, particularly adept at stuffing the run, and an emotional leader on the defense. The Ravens could use both as they get ready to take on the Bengals.