Justin Houston Gets Historic Sacks on Tom Brady

Thanks to Justin Houston, Tom Brady has an NFL record he never wanted.

Baltimore's veteran outside linebacker sacked Brady on back-to-back plays in the second quarter Thursday night to make Brady the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history. Sacked 555 times in his career, Brady surpassed Ben Roethlisberger, who was sacked 554 times during his 18-year career with the Steelers.

The consecutive sacks on Brady continued a strong season for Houston, who leads the Ravens with six sacks despite missingthree games with a groin injury. Houston had two sacks against the Browns in Week 7 after returning from injury. Four days later, the 33-year-old Houston showed no ill effects playing on a short week, storming around the edge to corral Brady and forcing Tampa to come up empty on a two-minute drive before halftime.