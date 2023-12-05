Justin Madubuike Is Living Up to the Aaron Donald Comparisons

Campbell was a big role model for Madubuike the last three years, constantly telling him that he had unique talent. Madubuike also took knowledge from former Ravens veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston. The three are still in touch to this day. Earlier this season, Madubuike called up Houston to ask about a certain rip move from the edge. He also asked him what he eats on game days.

"Ask detailed questions, write notes down, I'm doing all that," Madubuike said. "I'm asking silly questions, real questions. I'm not afraid to ask a dumb question. I'm just trying to find any way to get better.

"I want to look back on my career and make sure I gave everything I've got. Did I work hard? You don't want to have that feeling like, 'I wish I would have …' That motivates me to always work hard and give everything I've got."

Madubuike is lining himself up for a huge payday, but he's not focused on that. He thinks this is the Ravens' year to win it all, as they're stockpiled with defensive talent.

"When I think about getting paid, it doesn't work for me," Madubuike said. "When I think about being a freaking monster and being great, all that's going to come.