5 Takeaways From Justin Madubuike's Contract Extension

The Ravens again made good on keeping their own stars.

Last offseason, the Ravens gave Lamar Jackson a contract that, at the time, made him the highest-paid player in the league with an annual average of $52 million.

Madubuike's reported $98 million deal is now the highest in total money for a defensive lineman, surpassing the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams ($96 million).

Madubuike's average is still well behind Donald's nearly $32 million and also comes in one spot behind Donald in guaranteed money, but far ahead of everyone else.

The Ravens and Madubuike could have waited to see what kind of deals other top defensive tackle free agents Jones and Christian Wilkins signed to provide a road map. Instead, Baltimore got out ahead of the market.