Justin Madubuike Embraces High Expectations

After Calais Campbell's departure to the Falcons, Madubuike has played more snaps for the Ravens over the past three seasons than any returning defensive lineman. He has become a defensive leader and when a younger lineman, such as Travis Jones, approaches Madubuike seeking advice, he's more than willing to share.

"Showing them the way – the way like Calais was showing me the way – pass that down," Madubuike said. "[I'm] just trying to take it one day at a time and keep working hard, showing them how to work.

"He (Campbell) was the old vet, but he showed us a lot of great things, and I definitely want to pass that forward and just definitely be a leader by example. When I feel like I need to say something, I'll say something. [I'm] just trying to work hard every day, because we have an ultimate goal in mind."

Building off his 5.5 sacks last season, Madubuike enjoyed working with new Outside Linebackers coach Chuck Smith during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Madubuike's run-stopping ability forged his path to the NFL, but he wants to expand his pass-rushing repertoire and enjoyed working with Smith as a private instructor before he joined Baltimore's staff.