Justin Madubuike Looks to Realize His 'Limitless' Potential

On Friday, it was his coach's turn to rave. New Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, a man who played four seasons in Baltimore as a former second-round pick, said Madubuike's "upside is limitless."

"He has all the talent in the world," Weaver said. "He has got burst, speed, strength; he can bend. For him, it's just a matter of catching up his football intelligence with his athletic ability. Once it clicks for him, it could be really special to watch. I'm just happy to be here and help mentor him."

The Ravens drafted Madubuike in the third round last year out of Texas A&M. He left school early following his junior year, in which he notched 5.5 sacks for a second straight season. Had he stayed in college for one more year, Madubuike could have been a first-round pick. Instead, Baltimore got what looks to be a steal.

First the difficulties of learning the NFL during a pandemic, then a knee injury suffered in training camp, slowed Madubuike's growth last year. He missed the first four games, then went on the COVID-19 list midway through the season, knocking him out of two more contests.