Mailbag: What Will Happen With Justin Madubuike?

Downing: Let's start by providing some additional context to this question. The deadline to reach extensions for players with void years in their contracts was on Monday. Without reaching an extension by that date, the Ravens will now carry dead money on their salary cap for players with void years. The Ravens reached a deal with wide receiver Nelson Agholor prior to that deadline, but did not reach new deals with Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards, Geno Stone or Rock Ya-Sin. If the Ravens reached extensions with any of those four players at this point, they would count against the salary cap twice – as dead money and their new deals. Zeitler, Edwards, Stone and Ya-Sin carry a combined dead cap figure of about $8.3 million, with Zeitler leading the way at $4.3 million.

It's unlikely for the Ravens to sign those players to new contracts given that they've already taken the dead cap hit for the void years. That's especially true for Zeiter because he has the biggest dead cap figure. It's not impossible to bring him back under a new deal, but if the Ravens were going to do that, they likely would have reached a deal prior to Monday's deadline. Stone could be a candidate to return if he tests the market and doesn't like what he's seeing from other teams. He has likely priced himself out of Baltimore after leading the AFC with seven interceptions this season, but if that doesn't happen, his dead cap hit of only $600,000 is small enough that the Ravens could decide to absorb that if they want to sign him to a new deal. Conventional wisdom says that all four of those players could go elsewhere next season, but it's not done until they sign with another team.