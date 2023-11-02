Why Justin Madubuike Is Having a Breakout Season

Madubuike will turn 26-years-old on Nov. 17, and he's blowing up at an opportune time in the final year of his rookie contract. However, a new deal isn't the main thing on Madubuike's mind. He's driven to be a great player, and the season he's putting together is a major step in that direction.

"I'm not going to be the first, and I'm not going to be the last player who's been through the contract year." Madubuike said. "You can worry about it and let it kind of stress you, or you can put your energy toward getting better. Being focused, being a leader by example, speak when you need to speak and when you do speak, they'll feel you. They'll respect you, that you come in and work your ass off every day."