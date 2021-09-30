Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

Is there anybody in the NFL better at their position than Justin Tucker is at kicking?
The makers of "Madden" don't think so (at least right now), as they have boosted Tucker to a 99 overall rating for a limited time.
On release day, there were only five players in the game with a 99 rating: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.
Now the GOAT kicker joins their ranks, giving gamers the perfect opportunity to test out his range for themselves. Tucker previously had an 87 rating, so it's quite a boost.
Last year's cover athlete, Lamar Jackson, thinks it's pretty sweet.