Justin Tucker Comes Up Big Despite Loss

Sep 17, 2012 at 03:16 AM
17_Tucker_news.jpg


Rookie kicker Justin Tucker didn't get a crack at a game-winner in Sunday's loss in Philadelphia.

But as he stood on the sideline, watching the offense move down the field, he thought about approaching it just like any other that day.

If that's the case, Tucker likely would have made it.

After all, he made three other crucial kicks earlier in the game – all from long distance.

Tucker went 3-for-3 Sunday, just as he did the week before in his regular-season debut. This time he made field goals from 56, 51 and 48 yards out.

"Sure, I'm pleased about my microcosm of an event that I was doing today," Tucker said. "But on the whole, you're measured by Ws and Ls."

His 56-yard shot at the very end of the first half tied the Ravens' franchise record for the longest regular-season field goal. Kickoff specialist Wade Richey hit a 56-yarder in 2003.

Tucker didn't sneak it over the goalposts either. He was asked how long he thinks that kick would have been good from.

"I feel like I hit it pretty good," Tucker said. "I'll let the Sports Science guys figure that one out."

Tucker said that on a good day, he can make it from the high 60s. That's quite a weapon for the Ravens to have in their back pocket.

Last year, Billy Cundiff made just one field goal from over 50 yards. He missed five others.

"Three field goals, all tough ones, kicked off great," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Yeah, he kicked great, did a nice job."

Tucker was put in his first two high-pressure situations of the year in the fourth quarter. The Ravens offense was driving deep into Philadelphia territory, but quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked for a 13-yard loss and pushed Baltimore to the brink of field goal range.

Tucker trotted out and drilled his 51-yard attempt to give the Ravens a three-point lead.

Tucker came back out after Baltimore's touchdown pass to receiver Jacoby Jones was nullified. The Ravens needed points out of the drive and Tucker drove a 48-yard line drive through the goal posts to give his team a six-point lead.

"With my particular job description you've really got to have no emotion," Tucker said. "You've got to poker face every single attempt. I just looked at it like any other kick."

In his first season, the undrafted rookie out of Texas is a perfect 6-for-6 on the year. He's also got nine touchbacks in 15 kickoffs.

Tucker said his confidence, which has been high ever since he arrived in Baltimore, continued to grow after his quick start, but that he's still looking for things to improve on.

"Every single kick is good for morale," Tucker said. "But I'm not about to walk out of here and let my head get stuck in a door. It's staying humble and staying hungry."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Practicing; All 53 Ravens Present

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is practicing with a knee brace just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan if Kyle Hamilton Is Sidelined?

Will the Ravens continue to air it out? How do the Ravens improve their run defense against similar systems? Is there hope that Mark Andrews will return?
news

Ravens Eye View: Breaking Down the Ravens' Miraculous (and Legal) Walk-Off Punt Return Touchdown

The block by tight end Charlie Kolar was not in the back and was correctly not flagged.
news

Ravens Announce Major M&T Bank Stadium Improvement Project

The Ravens announced a series of projects that will begin in 2024 to enhance the gameday and year-round fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Q&A With Sashi Brown About M&T Bank Stadium Transformation Projects

President Sashi Brown talks about the Ravens' intentions with their massive project to upgrade M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ravens Alone Atop the AFC; Here's Their Playoff Odds

The Ravens are two games ahead in the AFC North race and have the best odds of getting a first-round playoff bye.
news

Kyle Hamilton Is Day-to-Day With Reported Knee Sprain

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton reportedly suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's win versus the Rams.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. shines. Ravens' offensive tackles have a rebound performance with rotation of snaps. Marlon Humphrey makes a full return.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears "Frenemies" Hoodie Before Facing Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. made his appreciation for the Rams known this week before going against them.
news

50 Words or Less: Protecting Lamar Jackson Is Everything

Ronnie Stanley benefited most from the Ravens' bye. Sunday's rain forecast tilts the game in Baltimore's favor.
news

How to Get to Sunday's Ravens Game If You Usually Take Light Rail

With the suspension of all area Light Rail service, the MTA will operate Express Shuttle Buses.
news

Ronnie Stanley Says Bye Week Helped 'A Ton'

Coaching could be in Josh Bynes' future. John Harbaugh admired Manchester City's soccer trophies that were displayed at practice.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising