Justin Tucker Comes Up Big Despite Loss





Rookie kicker Justin Tucker didn't get a crack at a game-winner in Sunday's loss in Philadelphia.

But as he stood on the sideline, watching the offense move down the field, he thought about approaching it just like any other that day.

If that's the case, Tucker likely would have made it.

After all, he made three other crucial kicks earlier in the game – all from long distance.

Tucker went 3-for-3 Sunday, just as he did the week before in his regular-season debut. This time he made field goals from 56, 51 and 48 yards out.

"Sure, I'm pleased about my microcosm of an event that I was doing today," Tucker said. "But on the whole, you're measured by Ws and Ls."

His 56-yard shot at the very end of the first half tied the Ravens' franchise record for the longest regular-season field goal. Kickoff specialist Wade Richey hit a 56-yarder in 2003.

Tucker didn't sneak it over the goalposts either. He was asked how long he thinks that kick would have been good from.

"I feel like I hit it pretty good," Tucker said. "I'll let the Sports Science guys figure that one out."

Tucker said that on a good day, he can make it from the high 60s. That's quite a weapon for the Ravens to have in their back pocket.

Last year, Billy Cundiff made just one field goal from over 50 yards. He missed five others.

"Three field goals, all tough ones, kicked off great," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Yeah, he kicked great, did a nice job."

Tucker was put in his first two high-pressure situations of the year in the fourth quarter. The Ravens offense was driving deep into Philadelphia territory, but quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked for a 13-yard loss and pushed Baltimore to the brink of field goal range.

Tucker trotted out and drilled his 51-yard attempt to give the Ravens a three-point lead.

Tucker came back out after Baltimore's touchdown pass to receiver Jacoby Jones was nullified. The Ravens needed points out of the drive and Tucker drove a 48-yard line drive through the goal posts to give his team a six-point lead.

"With my particular job description you've really got to have no emotion," Tucker said. "You've got to poker face every single attempt. I just looked at it like any other kick."

In his first season, the undrafted rookie out of Texas is a perfect 6-for-6 on the year. He's also got nine touchbacks in 15 kickoffs.

Tucker said his confidence, which has been high ever since he arrived in Baltimore, continued to grow after his quick start, but that he's still looking for things to improve on.