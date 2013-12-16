Justin Tucker Happy For Fantasy Owners

There's a lot more Justin Tucker fans out there than just those who wear purple and black.
For all the fantasy owners with Tucker on their roster, the kicker delivered six field goals in the Ravens' 18-16 victory on Monday Night Football.
Then Tucker delivered a message himself.
"My fantasy team is benefitting from it as well," Tucker said in an ESPN interview. "So I'm happy about that. Fantasy owners around the world, I hope you guys appreciate the points as well."
By conventional scoring, Tucker delivered 23 fantasy points. He delivered all 18 for the Ravens.
Tucker got a lot of messages on Twitter throughout last week after he didn't have any field-goal attempts in the snow versus Minnesota.
Fantasy owners around the world are in the playoffs. Crunch time.
"I've been getting hit up quite a bit on the Twittersphere leading up to the game for a couple days [by] people in their fantasy playoff matchups," Tucker said. "And those are very important.
"I'm glad I could come through, of course, for my reality team as well as for my fantasy owners. Thank you for picking me up, it means a lot to me. And hopefully I can continue to contribute to the successes of your respective teams."
Tucker's 61-yard game winner is the longest in a dome in NFL history. He leads the NFL with 35 successful field goals this season, and has hit 33 straight, the longest active streak in the league.
Legatron has arrived. Fantasy owners, rejoice.