Justin Tucker Happy For Fantasy Owners





By conventional scoring, Tucker delivered 23 fantasy points. He delivered all 18 for the Ravens.

Tucker got a lot of messages on Twitter throughout last week after he didn't have any field-goal attempts in the snow versus Minnesota.

Fantasy owners around the world are in the playoffs. Crunch time.

"I've been getting hit up quite a bit on the Twittersphere leading up to the game for a couple days [by] people in their fantasy playoff matchups," Tucker said. "And those are very important.

"I'm glad I could come through, of course, for my reality team as well as for my fantasy owners. Thank you for picking me up, it means a lot to me. And hopefully I can continue to contribute to the successes of your respective teams."

Tucker's 61-yard game winner is the longest in a dome in NFL history. He leads the NFL with 35 successful field goals this season, and has hit 33 straight, the longest active streak in the league.