Justin Tucker: Kickers Being Phased Out





"I don't think it's necessary to change the game every couple of years to make it more exciting. It's plenty exciting. If you want it to be more exciting, TV timeouts could be a little shorter and we could actually play some football."

Kickers, like the Ravens' Pro Bowler may have become their own worst enemy by being so good at what they do. Last season, kickers missed just five of 1,267 extra-point attempts, a conversion rate of 99.6 percent. They are making field goals at a record rate too.

"The extra point is almost automatic," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently told NFL Media's Rich Eisen. "You want to add excitement with every play.

"There's one proposal in particular that I've heard about. It's automatic that you get seven points when you score a touchdown, but you could potentially go for an eighth point, either by running or passing the ball, so if you fail, you go back to six."

Tucker said abolishing the extra point entirely is "stupid."

"If somebody wants to be honest and say they're trying to phase kickers out of the game, I'd appreciate that," he added. "I'd start working out and I'd try to get a little faster and I'd work on my hands and become a slot receiver. I want to play the game."

Tucker is actually a model of consistency that Goodell would point to in making his argument. Tucker has never missed an extra point during his college or pro career. He's made 68-of-68 attempts for the Ravens.

Moving back the extra point would certainly make maintaining that streak more difficult. And it would add more suspense.

Tucker understands that, and in a way it excites him as a competitor.

"My first thought is that it's a great game, so why do we need to change it?" Tucker said.

"My second thought is that if we do back it up, that can only benefit the guys that can make them. It just gives me more motivation to get better at what I do."

As it stands now, the kicker is the center of attention – either the hero or the goat – when his team is driving in the final minutes and he runs onto the field for a game-tying or winning field goal.

If extra-point attempts are moved back, kickers would be in high-pressure situations even when their team is down by six points or seven points and driving.