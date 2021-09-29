Justin Tucker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Justin Tucker loves the big stage, but there was no drama about who would win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

On the strength of his record-setting 66-yard game-winning kick Sunday, Tucker was named the conference's top special teams player for Week 3. It's the 12th time in his legendary career that Tucker has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Since joining the Ravens in 2012 and helping them win a Super Bowl in his rookie season, nobody has been better at his job than Tucker. He is the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, and delivering in the clutch is his forte. Sunday's game-winner was the 50th straight field goal that Tucker has made in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Even by Tucker's standards, Sunday's record-setting kick was special. It's the longest field goal in league history, topping the previous record of 64 yards by Matt Prater in 2013.