Justin Tucker Named First-Team All-Pro

Jan 03, 2014 at 08:36 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_Tucker_news.jpg


Justin Tucker already had a trip to Hawaii planned as a 2013 Pro Bowler, and now the Ravens' kicker has been named a first-team All-Pro selection.

Tucker was the only Raven to earn All-Pro honors from the Associated Press panel of 50 voters.

The distinction capped off a stellar season for Tucker, in which he made 38-of-41 of his field goal attempts. He set Ravens' single season records with 140 points and 38 field goals, marks that were previously held by Ring of Honor member Matt Stover.

He drilled six field goals of at least 50 yards, and his 61 yarder in Week 15 gave the Ravens an 18-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. At one point during the season, Tucker connected on 33-straight field goals.

Tucker was consistent all season for the Ravens, and he was selected by the local media as the team's Most Valuable Player.

"As important as these individual accolades are, the team prizes are, of course, the greatest ones," Tucker said after being named team MVP. "Also, I wouldn't be able to do half as good of a job as I have been able to out on the field without guys like Morgan [Cox, long snapper], Sam [Koch, punter/holder], Jerry [Rosburg, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator], Randy [Brown, kicking consultant] and 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh] for that matter.

"Everybody, from the top down, makes this thing click on all cylinders."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

