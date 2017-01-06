Justin Tucker Named Unanimous First-Team All-Pro

Jan 06, 2017 at 06:12 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_Tucker_news.jpg


Baltimore fans aren't the only ones who recognize the remarkable season Justin Tucker just had.

The Ravens kicker was named a unanimous first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press Friday, making him one of two players in the league to earn a unanimous selection. Ravens guard Marshal Yanda and linebackers C.J. Mosley and Zachary Orr were all second-team All-Pro selections.

The All-Pro teams are voted on by a panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL. Making an All-Pro team is considered even more prestigious than the Pro Bowl because there are significantly more spots on the Pro Bowl rosters.

Tucker was nearly perfect this season, as he connected on all of his extra points and 38-of-39 field-goal attempts. His lone miss came against New England when a defender hopped the line of scrimmage and blocked the kick when Tucker couldn't have done anything to prevent it.

Tucker also hit all 10 of his field goals beyond 50 yards, tying an NFL record. He had one of the best seasons ever for a kicker, and is currently the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Tucker was also an All-Pro selection in 2013.

The fact that Yanda was recognized at all is a testament to his versatility. Naturally a right guard, the 10-year veteran moved to left guard midway through the season because of a shoulder injury that limited his effectiveness on the right side.

He played through the significant injury for the rest of the season, and finished second only to former Raven Kelechi Osemele in All-Pro voting. Yanda was selected as a left guard, as this was the first season voters cast their ballots for specific positions of the offensive line.

Mosley and Orr both had strong seasons, and were a big reason the Ravens were one of the league's best defenses against the run. Mosley finished the season with 92 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

In Orr's first season as a starter, he led the Ravens with 132 tackles and also had three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Advertising