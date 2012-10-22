 Skip to main content
Advertising

Justin Tucker Piling Up Ravens Records

Oct 22, 2012 at 08:04 AM
22_Tucker_news.jpg


Justin Tucker continues to re-write the Ravens' kicking record books.

On Sunday, the rookie further established himself as the franchise's best long-distance kicker.

Tucker hit his third and fourth 50-plus yard field goals of the year in Houston, giving him the most in a single season in Ravens history.

The previous high was two in a season, set by Matt Stover in 2000 when he hit two 51-yarders.

Tucker's kicks on Sunday were from 51 and then 54 yards, giving Baltimore six of its 13 points. He hit 51- and 56-yard kicks in Philadelphia in Week 2.

The 56-yarder tied the Ravens franchise record for the longest successful field goal, previously set in 2003 by kickoff specialist Wade Richey.

Tucker is now also the first rookie kicker in NFL history to have two games with two field goals of 50 or more yards in a season.

"Records are cool and everything, but at the end of the day, Ws and Ls are everything," Tucker said.

Tucker is now 14-of-15 for the season. His one miss was from 47 yards out against Cleveland when he pushed it wide right.

According to ProFootballFocus rankings, Tucker entered Week 7 as the best kicker in the NFL. That likely won't change after his two successful field goals and a pair of touchbacks in Houston.

Tucker has often been called on to hit from long distance. He only has three attempts from inside 30 yards and three from inside 40. Tucker has five between 40 and 49 yards and four from beyond 50.

It's been a change from college, where Tucker said coaches rarely had him practice deep kicks in practice. He said they were looking for a kicker to consistently hit from 45 yards and in.

That changed in Baltimore. The Ravens frequently tested Tucker's leg during the training camp battle with Billy Cundiff, and Head Coach John Harbaugh hasn't been afraid to send his rookie out in long-distance situations.

"Kind of the attitude I've always had is that every kick should be the same," Tucker said. "As long as you're technically sound, the ball will go."

Tucker said his max distance Sunday in Reliant Stadium was about 62 yards. The longest field goal he said he's ever kicked was during a training session this summer in Texas, with a slight wind at his back. It was good from 75 yards.

Tucker hasn't been called on from that distance yet, but said he's ready for anything.

"I have all my trust in [Special Teams Coordinator] Jerry [Rosburg] and Coach Harbaugh," Tucker said. "So wherever they tell me to hit from, I know I'm going to be able to hit it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
news

With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

There's turnover every offseason for every team, but the Ravens have a lot of key players set to hit the market.
news

Ravens Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have brought back nine young players on reserve/future deals following the season.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Kyle Hamilton led the way on defense. Mark Andrews played just 18 snaps and Marlon Humphrey had 13.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.: I Still Have More in the Tank

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this offseason and says he'll cherish his time in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Have Pick No. 30 in 2024 NFL Draft; Projected Eight Picks

The Ravens have eight projected picks as they are expected to get one compensatory pick. 
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising