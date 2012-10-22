Justin Tucker Piling Up Ravens Records





Justin Tucker continues to re-write the Ravens' kicking record books.

On Sunday, the rookie further established himself as the franchise's best long-distance kicker.

Tucker hit his third and fourth 50-plus yard field goals of the year in Houston, giving him the most in a single season in Ravens history.

The previous high was two in a season, set by Matt Stover in 2000 when he hit two 51-yarders.

Tucker's kicks on Sunday were from 51 and then 54 yards, giving Baltimore six of its 13 points. He hit 51- and 56-yard kicks in Philadelphia in Week 2.

The 56-yarder tied the Ravens franchise record for the longest successful field goal, previously set in 2003 by kickoff specialist Wade Richey.

Tucker is now also the first rookie kicker in NFL history to have two games with two field goals of 50 or more yards in a season.

"Records are cool and everything, but at the end of the day, Ws and Ls are everything," Tucker said.

Tucker is now 14-of-15 for the season. His one miss was from 47 yards out against Cleveland when he pushed it wide right.

According to ProFootballFocus rankings, Tucker entered Week 7 as the best kicker in the NFL. That likely won't change after his two successful field goals and a pair of touchbacks in Houston.

Tucker has often been called on to hit from long distance. He only has three attempts from inside 30 yards and three from inside 40. Tucker has five between 40 and 49 yards and four from beyond 50.

It's been a change from college, where Tucker said coaches rarely had him practice deep kicks in practice. He said they were looking for a kicker to consistently hit from 45 yards and in.

That changed in Baltimore. The Ravens frequently tested Tucker's leg during the training camp battle with Billy Cundiff, and Head Coach John Harbaugh hasn't been afraid to send his rookie out in long-distance situations.

"Kind of the attitude I've always had is that every kick should be the same," Tucker said. "As long as you're technically sound, the ball will go."

Tucker said his max distance Sunday in Reliant Stadium was about 62 yards. The longest field goal he said he's ever kicked was during a training session this summer in Texas, with a slight wind at his back. It was good from 75 yards.

Tucker hasn't been called on from that distance yet, but said he's ready for anything.