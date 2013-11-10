Justin Tucker Proves Clutch Once Again





The kick did not come in easy conditions, as the wind caused problems for both teams. Quarterback Joe Flacco said it was the windiest game he has ever played at M&T Bank Stadium. The flags at the top of the stadium were blowing one way, but the wind on the field was moving the opposite direction.

The Ravens lost the coin toss going into overtime, so when the Bengals decided to receive the Ravens took the wind at their back.

"We ended up getting the wind behind us, it was kind of a cross-wind," Tucker said. "We had a plan. The ball wasn't going to move too much. We just figured we'd just hit it as close down the middle as possible and give it a shot."

Tucker actually had two attempts at the kick, as the Bengals called a timeout at the last second in an attempt to ice him. The Ravens snapped the ball just after the Bengals called timeout, and Cincinnati* *defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap ran through the line of scrimmage to get into the backfield. Tucker booted the ball right into Dunlap's chest, who then jawed at Tucker for a minute.

The two teams reset and Tucker booted the ball through the middle for the win.