Justin Tucker, Sam Koch Lead Ravens' Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs

Boswell has also missed three field goals this year (33-of-36), but all three of his misses were worse than Tucker's. He had a 35-yard attempt blocked, a 44-yarder go wide left in Baltimore and hit the right upright from 37 yards out in the Indianapolis Colts' dome.

Boswell has also missed two extra points this season while Tucker has yet to miss one during his six-year NFL career.

Koch leads the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20-yard line. He had three inside the 5-yard line in Sunday's 27-10 win in Cleveland. He only has three touchbacks.

Koch ranks 11th in the NFL in net average (41.3), but he's much more than a big leg. No punter in the league has been as good at pinning opponents deep and controlling returners with a wide variety of different kicks. Koch has also thrown for a pair of first downs on fake punts.

Kern leads the league in net average (45.6), but has five touchbacks and 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.