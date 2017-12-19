Justin Tucker, Sam Koch Lead Ravens' Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs

The Ravens have three defenders named to the 2018 Pro Bowl, but their special specialists were snubbed.
Kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch both were left off the final list.
Tucker is a first alternate, but was beaten out by Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. The AFC's Pro Bowl punter is the Tennessee Titans' Brett Kern.
Tucker has missed three field goals this season (29-of-32). One was from 58 yards, another was from 62 yards and the third was a blocked 46-yard attempt.
Named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November, Tucker hasn't missed since October with 14 successful boots over the past two months. He has made five attempts from beyond 50 yards.
Boswell has also missed three field goals this year (33-of-36), but all three of his misses were worse than Tucker's. He had a 35-yard attempt blocked, a 44-yarder go wide left in Baltimore and hit the right upright from 37 yards out in the Indianapolis Colts' dome.
Boswell has also missed two extra points this season while Tucker has yet to miss one during his six-year NFL career.
Koch leads the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20-yard line. He had three inside the 5-yard line in Sunday's 27-10 win in Cleveland. He only has three touchbacks.
Koch ranks 11th in the NFL in net average (41.3), but he's much more than a big leg. No punter in the league has been as good at pinning opponents deep and controlling returners with a wide variety of different kicks. Koch has also thrown for a pair of first downs on fake punts.
Kern leads the league in net average (45.6), but has five touchbacks and 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Among the Ravens' other players who had a strong Pro Bowl case but did not make the team are special teamer Anthony Levine, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, running back Alex Collins, cornerback Jimmy Smith and offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley, Ryan Jensen and Austin Howard.
Williams, who is a dominant run stopper, missed four games earlier this season because of a foot injury. The AFC's three interior defensive linemen are the Bengals' Geno Atkins, Titans' Jurrell Casey and Jaguars' Malik Jackson.
Collins, who is sixth in the league in yards per carry (4.9) got a late start which has kept him behind the league leaders in yardage. The AFC's three running backs are Steelers' Le'Veon Bell, Chiefs' Kareem Hunt and Bills' LeSean McCoy.
Smith, who was the NFL's best cover cornerback for much of the year, went down with an Achilles injury in Week 13. The AFC's four cornerbacks are the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, Chargers' Casey Hayward and Broncos' Aqib Talib.