Justin Tucker Signs Four-Year Contract Extension

Tucker was recently voted by ESPN pundits as the second greatest kicker of all time, only trailing Vinatieri. Tucker holds every edge on Vinatieri other than longevity and Super Bowl rings. Tucker got one as a rookie in 2012, but Vinatieri finished with four.

Tucker will take aim at both those marks as he's still at the top of his game. Tucker was also recently described as a lock to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. Asked about that Saturday, Tucker said he appreciates the kind words but isn't thinking that far ahead.

"I really try not to think about that stuff. I really try to make it a point to take it one kick at a time," Tucker said.