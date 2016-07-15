Justin Tucker Signs Four-Year Contract Extension

Tucker said he didn't know what was going to happen until about 2:45 p.m. ET, an hour and 15 minutes before the deadline. He said it was definitely an "emotional rollecoaster."

"You want to talk about getting deals done in the eleventh hour?" Tucker said. "At the end of the day, that's all that matters. We were able to get it done."

When asked it if was important to him to be the game's highest-paid kicker, Tucker said he just wanted a deal that he and his family could feel good about.

"The word of the week has tended to be 'acrimonious,'" Tucker said. "I think we all wanted to make sure there was no animosity from this point moving forward."

Tucker is the second-most accurate kicker of all time, converting 87.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. Last year, he became the fastest kicker in NFL history to score 500 points (60 games). He has missed just six field goals from under 50 yards over his career (112-of-118).

Tucker was named to the 2013 Pro Bowl after hitting 92.7 percent of his field goals (38-of-41), including a game-winning 61-yard boot in Detroit. His clutch kicking, including a double-overtime winner in Denver, helped the Ravens reach, and win, Super Bowl XLVII.

But Tucker has always been more to the Ravens than just a big, accurate leg. His quirky personality and confidence is beloved by teammates and fans.

Baltimore has been fortunate to have two beloved kickers in Matt Stover and Tucker, and the team has invested in both. The Ravens have also now invested in all three pieces of its standout special teams trio, as Koch and Cox are signed through 2020.

Tucker still has room to grow. Last season he posted the lowest field-goal percentage (82.5) of his four-year career. A major reason is that Tucker attempted a career-high 10 field goals from 50 yards or beyond (most in the NFL). He connected on four for a career-low 40 percent success rate.