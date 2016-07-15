Justin Tucker Signs Four-Year Contract Extension

Jul 15, 2016 at 08:39 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


Kicker Justin Tucker said it was a matter of when, not if, he signed a contract extension with the Ravens.

In the end, the deal came at the final hour.

Tucker agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth a reported $16.8 million, per ESPN, less than a half hour before the 4 p.m. deadline. It keeps one of the game's best kickers and team's most well-liked players in purple and black through the 2019 season.

"Justin has become a cornerstone for our team, and we are happy to get this contract completed," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said. "What is good for the Ravens right now is that we have our Pro Bowl special teams group – Sam [Koch], Morgan [Cox] and Justin – signed through the next three seasons."

Tucker reportedly received the most guaranteed money of any kicker in NFL history ($10.8 million). Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski's $17.2 million salary over four years barely surpasses Tucker's total money, and they each reportedly received $6 million signing bonuses.

Negotiations took a twist Thursday night when Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, told ESPN Thursday night that the kicker "vowed" not to re-sign with the Ravens next offseason if an extension wasn't reached. Baltimore still could have placed the franchise tag on Tucker again, but it was an ominous sign.

Tucker said he didn't know what was going to happen until about 2:45 p.m. ET, an hour and 15 minutes before the deadline. He said it was definitely an "emotional rollecoaster."

"You want to talk about getting deals done in the eleventh hour?" Tucker said. "At the end of the day, that's all that matters. We were able to get it done."

When asked it if was important to him to be the game's highest-paid kicker, Tucker said he just wanted a deal that he and his family could feel good about.

"The word of the week has tended to be 'acrimonious,'" Tucker said. "I think we all wanted to make sure there was no animosity from this point moving forward."

Tucker is the second-most accurate kicker of all time, converting 87.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. Last year, he became the fastest kicker in NFL history to score 500 points (60 games). He has missed just six field goals from under 50 yards over his career (112-of-118).

Tucker was named to the 2013 Pro Bowl after hitting 92.7 percent of his field goals (38-of-41), including a game-winning 61-yard boot in Detroit. His clutch kicking, including a double-overtime winner in Denver, helped the Ravens reach, and win, Super Bowl XLVII.

But Tucker has always been more to the Ravens than just a big, accurate leg. His quirky personality and confidence is beloved by teammates and fans.

Baltimore has been fortunate to have two beloved kickers in Matt Stover and Tucker, and the team has invested in both. The Ravens have also now invested in all three pieces of its standout special teams trio, as Koch and Cox are signed through 2020.

Tucker still has room to grow. Last season he posted the lowest field-goal percentage (82.5) of his four-year career. A major reason is that Tucker attempted a career-high 10 field goals from 50 yards or beyond (most in the NFL). He connected on four for a career-low 40 percent success rate.

"I'm pumped that we were able to get it done," Tucker said. "Now we can move forward and focus on what's important. For me, that's making kicks. For all of us, it's winning games."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions has a long history of making award-winning content and is at it again this year.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
news

Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

What's the holdup on Justin Houston? What's a successful rookie sack total for Odafe Oweh? How do the new wide receiver coaches look? 
news

Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is going from 48 to 6, but it's not his college number.
news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Kicker Jake Verity

Baltimore has been a kicking factory and East Carolina's Jake Verity could be next.
Advertising