Justin Tucker Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sep 24, 2014 at 05:27 AM
24_TuckerPOW_news.jpg


Justin Tucker's going to have to start a new shelf for his 2014 season awards.

The 2013 Pro Bowl kicker got his first honor of the year on Tuesday, as he was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. It's an award given out by the NFL.

Tucker hit a 32-yard game-winning field goal in windy Cleveland on Sunday. He was 3-for-3 on the day, also connecting on 38- and 21-yard field goals.

The conditions weren't easy, as is typical for Cleveland. By comparison, Browns kicker Billy Cundiff went 0-for-2 on the day.

Tucker is now 8-for-9 on the season (98.9 percent). He missed his first field-goal attempt of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, but has made eight straight since.

Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week three times last season en route to his Pro Bowl honors. He now has seven career game-winning kicks.

