Justin Tucker Wins AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

This week's award was an easy call. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker definitively stood out from the competition.

Tucker was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after beating the Steelers in Week 4. It's the fifth time he's won the award in his four-year career (Week 3, 2014; Week 15, 2013; Week 12, 2013; Week 10, 2013).

Tucker nailed two fourth-quarter field goals from 40 and 42 yards, then hit the game-winning 52 yarder in overtime to give the Ravens a 23-20 victory in Pittsburgh.

The 52-yard field goal was the longest ever by an opponent at Heinz Field, which is a very difficult place to kick because of swirling winds by the water and a poor surface.

The last player to score the game's final 10 or more points, including the winning points in overtime, was Atlanta kicker Mick Luckhurst in 1986.

Other kickers around the league missed field goals left and right last weekend. Pittsburgh's Josh Scobee missed a pair of late field goals. Jaguars kicker Jason Myers missed two opportunities to seal a victory. Saints kicker Zach Hocker missed a potential game-winning 30-yard field-goal attempt.

The Bills (Billy Cundiff) and Steelers (Chris Boswell) now have new kickers.

Meanwhile, Tucker continues to be close to automatic. He's the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history and is 10-for-11 on the year. He now has eight career game-winning field goals and 16 career field goals from 50 yards or beyond.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked whether there was a time while watching Sunday's games that he stopped and said to himself, "Wow, I'm really thankful we have Tucker."

"I say that every day," Harbaugh said with a smile. "I say that every time I see 'Tuck' kick."