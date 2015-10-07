 Skip to main content
Advertising

Justin Tucker Wins AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Oct 07, 2015 at 02:55 AM
07_Tucker_news.jpg


This week's award was an easy call. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker definitively stood out from the competition. 

Tucker was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after beating the Steelers in Week 4. It's the fifth time he's won the award in his four-year career (Week 3, 2014; Week 15, 2013; Week 12, 2013; Week 10, 2013).

Tucker nailed two fourth-quarter field goals from 40 and 42 yards, then hit the game-winning 52 yarder in overtime to give the Ravens a 23-20 victory in Pittsburgh.

The 52-yard field goal was the longest ever by an opponent at Heinz Field, which is a very difficult place to kick because of swirling winds by the water and a poor surface.

The last player to score the game's final 10 or more points, including the winning points in overtime, was Atlanta kicker Mick Luckhurst in 1986.

Other kickers around the league missed field goals left and right last weekend. Pittsburgh's Josh Scobee missed a pair of late field goals. Jaguars kicker Jason Myers missed two opportunities to seal a victory. Saints kicker Zach Hocker missed a potential game-winning 30-yard field-goal attempt.

The Bills (Billy Cundiff) and Steelers (Chris Boswell) now have new kickers.

Meanwhile, Tucker continues to be close to automatic. He's the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history and is 10-for-11 on the year. He now has eight career game-winning field goals and 16 career field goals from 50 yards or beyond.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked whether there was a time while watching Sunday's games that he stopped and said to himself, "Wow, I'm really thankful we have Tucker."

"I say that every day," Harbaugh said with a smile. "I say that every time I see 'Tuck' kick."

After trusting Tucker to boot a 52-yard game winner in Pittsburgh, we asked fans what they would trust Tucker with. Here are some of the best replies:

@Ravens I would trust Justin Tucker with my stock portfolio and an unlaminated original of my social security card. #InTuckerWeTrust — ReigningRavens1 (@RADM4N) October 6, 2015

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Make the Case: OT Amarius Mims

Here's what media scouts are saying about the hulking Georgia offensive tackle.
news

Ravens Sign Receiver/Returner Deonte Harty

Deonte Harty, who hails from Baltimore, is a former All-Pro returner.
news

Rumor Mill: Former Ravens Cornerback Signs With 49ers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Mailbag: Which Prospect Could Fall Into Ravens' Lap?

Could the Ravens take a top wide receiver? Does defense outweigh the offensive ranks?
news

10 Things We (Maybe) Learned From the Pre-Draft Press Conference

Here's what General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh had to say about this year's draft.
news

Mink's Mock Draft 1.0

Ryan Mink takes a stab at predicting the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Kyle Van Noy Returning on Two-Year Deal

The Ravens are bringing back Kyle Van Noy after he logged a career-high nine sacks in 2023.
news

Mailbag: Evaluating the Ravens' Pass Rusher Options

Do the Ravens want to get more draft picks? Is Baltimore building to beat Kansas City? Are the Ravens getting new uniforms?
news

Ravens Reunite With Chris Board on One-Year Deal

Chris Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker and will now reportedly return.
news

Ravens Sign Josh Jones to One-Year Contract

Adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens have signed veteran tackle Josh Jones.
news

Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

The Air Force safety won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.
news

Banning Hip-Drop Tackle Among NFL's 10 Rule Change Proposals

The NFL competition committee proposes that a hip-drop tackle is a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising