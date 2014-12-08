Kamar Aiken Emerges With Torrey Smith Out

Dec 08, 2014 at 03:15 AM

Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken has struggled to find a home in the NFL. Baltimore became his fourth employer in three years when it signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 30, 2013.

But South Florida will always be a special place to Aiken, and he felt right at home on Sunday.

Aiken slept in his hometown of Hollywood, Fla., the night before Sunday's game in Miami. He had dozens of family and friends in the stands.

Then Aiken had the best game of his four-year career, catching six passes for 65 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown that gave the Ravens the lead for good in the third quarter.

"It's always good to have a good game in front of your hometown, your home fans," Aiken said. "A lot of them are Dolphins fans. They switched over today to Ravens fans."

Aiken and Marlon Brown filled in for injured wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee), who saw just 15 snaps. Meanwhile, Aiken got a career-high 48 reps on offense. Aiken said he talked to Smith before the game, knowing he would be gimpy.

"I told him I'd have his back," Aiken said. "We are a brotherhood in our receiver room. If one of our guys is not going or not feeling too well, we're going to pick up the slack and we're not going to skip a beat."

Aiken made the most of his chances. He was targeted seven times and caught six.

He was huge on the Ravens' 97-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half that flipped the momentum of the game. He caught four passes for 41 yards on that drive alone, capped off by wrestling a 7-yard pass away from Pro Bowl cornerback Brent Grimes that put the Ravens on the 1-yard line.

Aiken's next catch came on the Ravens' first drive of the second half. He found an opening down the middle of the field and settled at the back of the end zone, where Flacco found him and Aiken made a nice toe-tapping, leaping grab for the 13-yard touchdown.

Aiken has shown a steady, strong set of hands that has led to some of his teammates making comparisons to former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin. While Aiken doesn't nearly have the accomplishments of Boldin, he is improving, and he's made plays when he's been asked despite his limited opportunities. Aiken now has a career-high 22 catches for 254 yards and two scores this year.

Aiken caught three passes for 51 yards against the Chargers, including a tough sideline grab as time expired that would have given Baltimore a shot at a last-second field goal had the Ravens been able to stop the clock. Aiken was tackled just short of the sideline.

Brown also stepped up with Smith out, as he caught three passes for 30 yards including an impressive leap over a defender that ended up with him landing squarely on his back.

"It's outstanding," Steve Smith Sr. said. "Marlon and Kamar are always joking, saying that if I want to take any plays off, every play is more toward their player performance bonus.

"You can do nothing but smile. At the same time, those guys are working their tails off. They do an outstanding job during the week and it pays off during the weekend. Those guys push me and I try to push them. All we try to do is push each other."

Week 14: Ravens at Dolphins

Check out the best game action and behind-the-scenes photos from the field in Miami as the Ravens battle the Dolphins in a critical AFC match-up.

No Title
1 / 65
No Title
2 / 65
No Title
3 / 65
No Title
4 / 65
No Title
5 / 65
No Title
6 / 65
No Title
7 / 65
No Title
8 / 65
No Title
9 / 65
No Title
10 / 65
No Title
11 / 65
No Title
12 / 65
No Title
13 / 65
No Title
14 / 65
No Title
15 / 65
No Title
16 / 65
No Title
17 / 65
No Title
18 / 65
No Title
19 / 65
No Title
20 / 65
No Title
21 / 65
No Title
22 / 65
No Title
23 / 65
No Title
24 / 65
No Title
25 / 65
No Title
26 / 65
No Title
27 / 65
No Title
28 / 65
No Title
29 / 65
No Title
30 / 65
No Title
31 / 65
No Title
32 / 65
No Title
33 / 65
No Title
34 / 65
No Title
35 / 65
No Title
36 / 65
No Title
37 / 65
No Title
38 / 65
No Title
39 / 65
No Title
40 / 65
No Title
41 / 65
No Title
42 / 65
No Title
43 / 65
No Title
44 / 65
No Title
45 / 65
No Title
46 / 65
No Title
47 / 65
No Title
48 / 65
No Title
49 / 65
No Title
50 / 65
No Title
51 / 65
No Title
52 / 65
No Title
53 / 65
No Title
54 / 65
No Title
55 / 65
No Title
56 / 65
No Title
57 / 65
No Title
58 / 65
No Title
59 / 65
No Title
60 / 65
No Title
61 / 65
No Title
62 / 65
No Title
63 / 65
No Title
64 / 65
No Title
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

The injuries are piling up for the Ravens at the start of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

news

Patrick Mekari Suffers Ankle Injury, Ravens Down to Fourth-String Left Tackle

Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari went down on the second offensive series of the game.

news

Oz the Mentalist Visits Ravens, Envisions Super Bowl Win Over Falcons

The mentalist/magician came to the Under Armour Performance Center during training camp.

news

J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both active. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make his debut.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Patriots, Week 3

The Ravens and Patriots will meet in a game that features two AFC contenders.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 3

There are some tough calls this week with AFC playoff contenders getting ready to square off.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Ravens' cornerback health has improved. Devin Duvernay is cleared to play. Travis Jones could make his rookie debut.

news

John Harbaugh Gives Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley

J.K. Dobbins is 'not going to be too long' and Ronnie Stanley will play when he feels ready to go.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Won't Take Long to Get Ramped Up

Odafe Oweh welcomes the JPP addition. Nick Boyle feels ready to play, not thinking about Gillette Stadium return. Ravens hoping to keep penalties to a minimum.

news

News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Has No Excuses After Mistakes vs. Dolphins

Matthew Judon holds no ill-will toward the Ravens. Greg Roman is confident the run game will turn around. The Dolphins game was the most in-depth game plan Lamar Jackson ever had.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ravens Have Perfect Attendance, Lamar Jackson Back to Full Work

Marlon Humphrey (groin) returned to practice and Lamar Jackson isn't wearing his arm sleeve.

news

Lamar Jackson Tells Funny Story About Pre-Draft Meeting With Bill Belichick

Lamar Jackson visited with the Patriots before the 2018 draft and came away with a different perception of Bill Belichick.

Find Tickets
Advertising