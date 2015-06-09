Kamar Aiken Goes From Journeyman To Potential Starter

Aiken has shown himself to be quite the craftsman on the field during the three weeks of OTA practices.

He's not the biggest target at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. That honor goes to rookie Darren Waller or Marlon Brown. He's not the fastest, as that would be first-round rookie Breshad Perriman. He's not the most polished either, as that title may go to veteran Steve Smith Sr.

Aiken quite simply just gets the job done, and he does it in a variety of ways.

He stole the show last week during the Ravens' second OTA practice open to the media. Aiken hauled in a deep bomb, stretched for a fingertips grab over the middle, tiptoed the sideline and out leapt a defender for a score.

Aiken was a jack-of-all-trades last season too in a breakout campaign. He caught 24 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season. He scored a 19-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots in the divisional playoffs.

With Torrey Smith in San Francisco and Jacoby Jones in San Diego, Aiken now has a chance to become a starting wide receiver. There's a lot of competition for the spot, but Aiken is competing on the first team and looks to have just as much a chance as any other.

Still, he's not getting ahead of himself. Asked what his personal expectations are for this season, he said, "getting where I fit in, to be honest."

"Whatever they need me to do, I'll just do my job – if that's special teams, if that's being a starter, if that's being the third receiver, second receiver," he said. "Whatever it is, I'm going to do my job the best I can."

Aiken said last year did build some inner confidence, but it's not a major change in personality.

"I was always confident," he said with a smile.