Keaton Mitchell Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Keaton Mitchell nearly broke free for a touchdown, but instead went down with a season-ending knee injury.

After the Ravens' 23-7 win in Jacksonville Sunday night, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that Mitchell will miss the rest of the season – a tough blow for a promising rookie and an offense that had started to lean on him.

"Keaton is going to be a serious knee injury," Harbaugh said. "It looks like he won't be back for the rest of the season."

The injury happened early in the fourth quarter as Mitchell exploded for an outside run around the right tackle. Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard dove to try to stop Mitchell and barely tripped him from behind, making Mitchell land awkwardly.

Ravens players immediately went down on one knee, recognizing the severity of the injury. Harbaugh said it was "heartbreaking."

"That was very tough," quarterback Lamar Jackson added. "He was just starting to get started. That's tough to see. My thoughts and prayers are with him."