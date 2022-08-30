Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign RB Kenyan Drake

The 28-year-old Drake, who was released by the Raiders on Aug. 23, rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also caught 30 passes for 297 yards one touchdown. Drake enjoyed his best season in 2020 with Arizona,[comma] rushing for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Drake would fortify Baltimore's running back depth with the status of J.K. Dobbins (knee) uncertain for Week 1 and Gus Edwards (knee) on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he can return no sooner than Week 5.

Mike Davis, Justice Hill, sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary have shared carries during the preseason. Davis had 40 yards on 13 carries (3.0), Hill had 16 yards on eight carries (2.0), and Badie registered 65 yards on 23 carries (2.8).

Drake has an impressive resume of 3,384 career rushing yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He has also been a capable receiver with 199 career catches for 1,535 yards and seven touchdowns.