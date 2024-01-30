Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

Zeitler had the second-highest pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus of all guards this season, only trailing Thuney. In 533 reps, Zeitler was credited with allowing just two sacks and 19 pressures.

Zeitler also helped pave the way for the league's leading rushing attack, which averaged 156.5 yards per game.

The staple of being a good offensive lineman is consistency. That's been Zeitler, who has missed just 11 games over his 12-year career and just four in his three years as a Raven. He's constantly working at his craft and is undoubtedly one of the Ravens' team leaders.

The 2012 first-round pick, who has also played for the Bengals, Browns, and Giants, is a pending unrestricted free agent, but made it clear Monday where he wants to be next season.