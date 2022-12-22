Kevin Zeitler Snubbed From Pro Bowl Again

Despite being the leading vote-getter at guard among fans, Kevin Zeitler did not make the 2023 Pro Bowl AFC roster.

It was an unfortunate snub for Zeitler, who hoped to be recognized as a Pro Bowler for the first time in his 11-year career.

The guards who did make the AFC roster are Joel Bitonio (Browns), Quenton Nelson (Colts), and Joe Thuney (Chiefs).

Zeitler could be having his finest season, playing for a team that ranks second in the league in rushing. He is also an excellent pass-blocker, ranked fourth among guards with a pass-blocking grade of 80.5 by Pro Football Focus.

In addition to his consistency, Zeitler is extremely durable. He has played more snaps than any non-quarterback since entering the NFL in 2012 and has missed just two games over the past eight seasons. When he was forced to sit out Week 14 against the Steelers with a knee injury, Zeitler felt like a caged lion before returning to face Cleveland in Week 15.