Kevin Zeitler Snubbed From Pro Bowl Again

Dec 21, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122122-Zeitler
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kevin Zeitler

Despite being the leading vote-getter at guard among fans, Kevin Zeitler did not make the 2023 Pro Bowl AFC roster.

It was an unfortunate snub for Zeitler, who hoped to be recognized as a Pro Bowler for the first time in his 11-year career.

The guards who did make the AFC roster are Joel Bitonio (Browns), Quenton Nelson (Colts), and Joe Thuney (Chiefs).

Zeitler could be having his finest season, playing for a team that ranks second in the league in rushing. He is also an excellent pass-blocker, ranked fourth among guards with a pass-blocking grade of 80.5 by Pro Football Focus.

In addition to his consistency, Zeitler is extremely durable. He has played more snaps than any non-quarterback since entering the NFL in 2012 and has missed just two games over the past eight seasons. When he was forced to sit out Week 14 against the Steelers with a knee injury, Zeitler felt like a caged lion before returning to face Cleveland in Week 15.

"It's been so long since I missed one, I don't like it," Zeitler said. "Hopefully it never happens again."

Pro Bowl roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group counting one-third toward determining the players. While Zeitler wasn't officially recognized as a Pro Bowler this season, his teammates will continue to view him that way.

"He's a great pro," left guard Ben Powers said recently on "The Lounge" podcast. "I've learned a lot from him and he's very consistent. His focus is incredible."

Related Content

news

Six Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2023 Roster

Ravens TE Mark Andrews, CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Roquan Smith, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay made the Pro Bowl roster.

news

News & Notes: How Ravens Plan to Replace Devin Duvernay

Did the Ravens go into hurry-up offense too quickly in Cleveland? Atlanta's strong running attack mirrors Baltimore's in some ways.

news

Sammy Watkins Has Unfinished Business, Trying to Catch Up Quickly

Returned receiver Sammy Watkins is happy to be back with a franchise he liked and a former wide receiver he played with in Kansas City.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.

news

Mailbag: Will Tight Ends Break Out in Ravens Passing Game?

Can the Ravens do more to get their tight ends involved? Why has Mark Andrews' production dipped this season?

news

Late for Work 12/21: John Harbaugh Reportedly Spoke With Odell Beckham Jr. About Coming to Ravens

Rich Eisen says not to sleep on the Ravens if Lamar Jackson comes back strong. NFL.com identifies the Ravens' top three draft needs.

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Drop Out of Top 10 in NFL.com

The Ravens slipped out of the top 10 in one ranking, but seven of the eight kept them in.

news

News & Notes: Intense Mark Andrews Says Offense Isn't Worried About 'Outside Noise'

Tyus Bowser apologized to Greg Roman for an Instagram post. John Harbaugh will coach against a friend and mentor in Dean Pees. Marcus Williams expects to play all season with a brace on his wrist.

news

Ravens Claim Sammy Watkins, Place Devin Duvernay on IR

The Ravens brought back the veteran wide receiver with Devin Duvernay having suffered a potentially "significant" foot injury.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

Veteran wide receiver Mike Thomas, who played most recently with the Bengals, has been added to the practice squad.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising