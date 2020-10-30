Know Before You Go to M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens are welcoming fans to M&T Bank Stadium for the first time this season. If you're one of the lucky estimated 3,800 in attendance for the Ravens-Steelers rivalry game, here's what you need to know.

As a ticketholder, you must agree that neither you, nor any of your guests, will attend a game if any one or more of the following is true on game day:

Within the prior 14 days, you have tested positive for, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19

Within the prior 48 hours, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC)

Within the prior 14 days, you have travelled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

You are required to follow all six-foot physical distancing markers that will be displayed throughout common areas inside and outside stadiums. These markers will help you line up for security screening, restrooms, retail locations and concessions.

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone in-stadium (fans and staff) and must be worn at all times (other than actively eating or drinking in your seats), including during security screening. Masks must completely and tightly cover the wearer's nose and mouth.

Face shields, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing exhalation valves or vents, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. The face mask requirement will not apply to children under the age of 2.

In addition to hand washing stations in all restrooms, hand sanitizer will be readily available for your use throughout the stadium. You may also bring your own hand sanitizer (2.5 oz. bottle or smaller).

If you're in the stadium and begin to feel ill, you should immediately go to the nearest dedicated isolation area, located outside Gate A or Gate D. SAFE personnel will be able to direct you. The stadium's medical team will be fully prepared to evaluate you on-site.

Tailgating will not be permitted during the 2020 season and parking lots will open two hours prior to game time. Parking spaces will not be socially distanced and RavensWalk will not be operational.

Game tickets will be distributed in "pods" to support physical distancing between each group of ticketholders attending together, with the expectation that fans will be attending games with family members from their household.

Ticketing pods will be arranged six feet apart from the next seating pod (both in the same row and in front/behind the pod). Each pod will have access to the aisle with no crossover. Ticketholders MUST sit in assigned seats. Seats not in use will be blocked off and not available.