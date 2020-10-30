Know Before You Go to M&T Bank Stadium

Oct 30, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

103020-Know-Before-You-Go
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Fans Attend Game During 2019 Season

The Ravens are welcoming fans to M&T Bank Stadium for the first time this season. If you're one of the lucky estimated 3,800 in attendance for the Ravens-Steelers rivalry game, here's what you need to know.

As a ticketholder, you must agree that neither you, nor any of your guests, will attend a game if any one or more of the following is true on game day:

  • Within the prior 14 days, you have tested positive for, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19
  • Within the prior 48 hours, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC)
  • Within the prior 14 days, you have travelled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

You are required to follow all six-foot physical distancing markers that will be displayed throughout common areas inside and outside stadiums. These markers will help you line up for security screening, restrooms, retail locations and concessions.

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone in-stadium (fans and staff) and must be worn at all times (other than actively eating or drinking in your seats), including during security screening. Masks must completely and tightly cover the wearer's nose and mouth.

Face shields, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing exhalation valves or vents, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. The face mask requirement will not apply to children under the age of 2.

In addition to hand washing stations in all restrooms, hand sanitizer will be readily available for your use throughout the stadium. You may also bring your own hand sanitizer (2.5 oz. bottle or smaller).

If you're in the stadium and begin to feel ill, you should immediately go to the nearest dedicated isolation area, located outside Gate A or Gate D. SAFE personnel will be able to direct you. The stadium's medical team will be fully prepared to evaluate you on-site.

Tailgating will not be permitted during the 2020 season and parking lots will open two hours prior to game time. Parking spaces will not be socially distanced and RavensWalk will not be operational.

Game tickets will be distributed in "pods" to support physical distancing between each group of ticketholders attending together, with the expectation that fans will be attending games with family members from their household.

Ticketing pods will be arranged six feet apart from the next seating pod (both in the same row and in front/behind the pod). Each pod will have access to the aisle with no crossover. Ticketholders MUST sit in assigned seats. Seats not in use will be blocked off and not available.

M&T Bank Stadium will be cashless for food, beverage, and retail purchases. The Ravens accept Visa, the preferred card of the Baltimore Ravens, and other products including Amex and MasterCard. Google Pay and Apple Pay will also be accepted. Reverse ATM's (Sections 117, 146, 226) will be available for fans who need to exchange their cash for a Visa prepaid debit card.

Related Content

news

Ravens Feel Like Family to Ronnie Stanley

The bond that All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley feels with his teammates and the Ravens organization played a huge part in his decision to sign his contract extension.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Running back Mark Ingram II (ankle) is doubtful after not practicing all week. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable.
news

What the Steelers Are Saying This Week

Want to know what Pittsburgh is saying about the Ravens and their plans for Sunday? Here's Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and more.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

See who media members are picking to win the Week 8 game between the rival Ravens and Steelers.
news

Late for Work 10/30: Predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers

John Harbaugh and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin will make history Sunday. Brian Billick and Bill Cowher weigh in on the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. The Ravens reportedly talked to the Vikings about wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Irv Smith Jr. Wide receiver Golden Tate would be a good fit for the Ravens.
news

Ronnie Stanley Signs Five-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens have locked up their All-Pro left tackle through the 2025 season.
news

News & Notes: How Wink Martindale Plans to Utilize Yannick Ngakoue

Greg Roman likes Dez Bryant's first day of practice. The Ravens' defense views Big Ben as ageless. Neutralizing the Steelers' pass rush is easier said than done.
news

Matthew Judon Welcomes Yannick Ngakoue With Open Arms

The Ravens outside linebacker said General Manager Eric DeCosta seized on an opportunity and that the entire pass rush will feel the effects.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Here's how to tune into the big-time Week 8 game between the two AFC North rivals.
news

Late for Work 10/29: Five Things Ravens Can Do to Get the Offense Going

Lamar Jackson said he felt like Ed Reed and Sean Taylor when playing safety in Pop Warner football. Dez Bryant's personal coach says he 'looks like the Dez Bryant of old.'
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Mark Ingram and one of the Ravens' Pro Bowl cornerbacks missed practice. Two starting wide receivers for the Steelers were not on the field Wednesday.

Advertising