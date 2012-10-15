Konica Minolta and Inside Lacrosse Announce Plans for 2013 Events

Baltimore, Md. – October 15, 2015 – Inside Lacrosse Magazine, announced today that Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has continued its commitment as title sponsor of two of the signature events in lacrosse, the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic and the Konica Minolta Big City Classic. The Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic will be played on Saturday, March 23, 2013, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Konica Minolta Big City Classic will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2013 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

"I think Konica Minolta's on going commitment shows that lacrosse has proven value for sponsors," said Andy Bilello, Associate Publisher at Inside Lacrosse. "Especially now when the sports marketplace is crowded with sponsorship opportunities. After six years together, Konica Minolta genuinely feels like part of the Inside Lacrosse team. Our ability to deliver great experiences to lacrosse fans is due to the support of Konica Minolta and other partners like them. This is just a part of IL's event plans for 2013, and we're excited to make this first announcement with a long-standing partner like Konica Minolta."

"Over the years, our partnership with Inside Lacrosse has been a wonderful arrangement for everyone," said Kevin Kern, senior vice president, Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. "By continuing this partnership with Inside Lacrosse, we are able to further enhance our brand awareness, and lacrosse fans can count on the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic and Konica Minolta Big City Classic as premier events on the college sports landscape."

Well established as the premier media outlet in the sport, Inside Lacrosse is also recognized for its success in promoting the biggest events of the college lacrosse season. These events have brought unprecedented excitement and fan interest to the regular season. Over the past six years Inside Lacrosse has drawn more than 260,000 fans to its 13 events, including 55,354 fans to its three events in 2012. Lacrosse fans circle the dates for the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic and the Konica Minolta Big City Classic on their calendars each year. The games lined up for the 2013 events guarantee that fans will be eagerly anticipating the start of the next season.

2013 Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic (M&T Bank Stadium; Baltimore, Md.):

Game No. 1 – Colgate vs Navy (2:00 p.m.)

Game No. 2 – Virginia vs Johns Hopkins (4:30 p.m.)

2013 Konica Minolta Big City Classic (MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.):

Game No. 1 – Princeton vs Cornell (4:00 p.m.)

Game No. 2 – Notre Dame vs Syracuse (6:30 p.m.)

Tickets On Sale November 1 for the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic and Konica Minolta Big City Classic

Tickets for the 2013 editions of the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic and the Konica Minolta Big City Classic will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. EST. All seating locations at M&T Bank Stadium and MetLife Stadium will be reserved for these events. Fans are urged to make their plans early to be part of the action by securing the best seats.

Ticket prices for the 2013 Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic are: $35 for Club Level seats, $22 for Lower Level reserved seats, $18 for groups of 10 or more, and $12 for groups of 100 or more. Parking can also be purchased in advance for $15.

Lacrosse fans interested in ticket information for the Face-Off Classic can call the Baltimore Ravens box office at 410-261-RAVE. In addition to the Ravens' box office, fans can purchase through Ticketmaster online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Fans can also visit FaceOffClassic.com to get the latest news on the event and details on ordering tickets.

2013 Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic Preview: Where the Lacrosse Season Heats Up

Now in its seventh year, the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic gives fans an early season celebration by placing many of the nation's top-ranked teams in the same stadium on the same day. Four of the last six national champions have started their season's in the Face-Off Classic: Johns Hopkins in 2007, Syracuse in 2008, Duke in 2010 and Virginia in 2011.

Game No. 1 – Colgate vs Navy (2:00 pm): The first game is a Patriot League match-up with Colgate facing Navy at 2:00 p.m. The Face-Off Classic places Colgate's electrifying attackman Peter Baum on the big stage. The reigning national Player of the Year headlines an explosive offense coming off a run to the NCAA Quarterfinals. Under second year head coach Rick Sowell, a resurgent Navy team is ready to use the event to announce its return to the national spotlight. The Midshipmen look to build momentum in 2013 after impressive wins against Colgate (12-11) and Johns Hopkins (8-2) a year ago showcased the team's potential.

Game No. 2 – Virginia vs Johns Hopkins (4:30 pm): The second game at 4:30 p.m. features a heavyweight battle of perennial contenders for the national championship. Led by do-it-all midfielder Chris LaPierre, the Cavaliers will look to reload after losing an influential senior class. Johns Hopkins welcomes back a balanced lineup loaded with experience, with senior longstick Tucker Durkin considered by many to be the nation's best defender. The Blue Jays have appeared in every edition of the Face-Off Classic since its inception in 2007.

2013 Inside Lacrosse Events: Stay Tuned for More

Inside Lacrosse owns and manages a series of college lacrosse event properties, including the Konica Minolta Face-Off Classic, the Konica Minolta Big City Classic and the Whitman's® Sampler® Mile High Classic. Details on the next Whitman's® Sampler® Mile High Classic as well as a new, fourth Inside Lacrosse event planned for the 2013 season will be announced soon. Rounding out IL's event schedule in 2013 will be the second year of the Powerball summer club tournament (July 12-14).

Inside Lacrosse Event Sponsors

Joining Konica Minolta as partners with Inside Lacrosse to present the Face-Off Classic and Big City Classic in 2013 are: Warrior, Brine, Whitman's® Sampler®, ESPNU, CyberCore Technologies and Maverik.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in advanced document management technologies and Managed IT Services for the desktop to the print shop. For the fourth consecutive year, Konica Minolta was recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys. BLI has named Konica Minolta the 2011 "Line of the Year" winner for the company's award-winning line of bizhub Color and Monochrome Multifunctional Products. For more information, please visit www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Inside Lacrosse