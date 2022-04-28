Late for Work 4/28: Kyle Brandt Says Jordan Davis Has Highest Ceiling in the Draft

Pundits Envision Ravens Making Multiple Draft Trades

There's been plenty of speculation about the Ravens potentially trading up or down in the first round, but some believe the larger question isn't if the team will make a trade during the draft, it's how many.

With 10 picks, including nine in the first four rounds, General Manager Eric DeCosta has the flexibility to move around the draft board.

"I would say that there's a strong possibility that we'll either have more than 10 picks, or less than 10 picks, when it's all said and done," DeCosta said at the pre-draft press conference earlier this month.

PressBox's Bo Smolka said the odds are long that the Ravens will make all 10 picks exactly as scheduled.

"DeCosta has said he loves to trade, and the franchise has a long history of dealing picks during the draft, sometimes moving up, more often moving back, and sometimes adding picks the following year," Smolka wrote.

One of Baltimore Beatdown's Frank Platko's bold predictions for the draft is that DeCosta will make a minimum of three trades.

"Three or more trades is a high mark, but why not?" Platko wrote. "This draft has huge implications for the Ravens' success in 2022 and beyond, and it's important they come away with multiple impact playmakers."

In The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec's final mock draft, the Ravens made two trades.

In the first round, Zrebiec has the Ravens sending their first-round pick and final fourth-rounder (No. 141) to the New Orleans Saints for their first first-rounder (16th overall), a third-round pick (No. 98) and a fifth-round pick (No. 161).

"For the Ravens, the logic is simple. There are still three players they'd be content to take and moving back two spots guarantees they'll get one of them," Zrebiec wrote. "Plus, the trade gives them another pick on Day 2, wherein lies the strength of the draft. Per one draft trade chart, the Ravens' traded picks are worth a total of 1,135.5 points while the Saints' picks are worth 1,133.4 points. This is pretty close to an even trade."

Zrebiec has the Ravens selecting McDuffie at No. 16, but he also considered Davis and Penning.

For his second trade scenario, Zrebiec has Baltimore sending its fourth-round pick at No. 139 and sixth-rounder at No. 196 to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-rounder at No. 177 overall and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

"[The Ravens] are in line to get zero compensatory picks in 2023. DeCosta and company will undoubtedly look to add a 2023 pick at some point during this draft. This deal would accomplish that," Zrebiec wrote.

"Good Morning Football's" Peter Schrager has the Ravens trading their first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for their first-rounder (No. 22) and a second-rounder (No. 53) in his final mock draft. Schrager mocked Michigan safety Daxton Hill to Baltimore at No. 22.