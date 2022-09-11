Kyle Fuller Suffers Late Knee Injury

In his debut playing for his hometown team, Baltimore native Kyle Fuller suffered a knee injury during the final two minutes of Baltimore's 24-9 victory over the Jets.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said more would be known about Fuller's injury and timetable for return after an MRI on Monday.

"We don't know for sure, we'll see tomorrow with the MRI," Harbaugh said. "We have some reason for hope there."

Fuller clutched his knee in obvious pain after falling to the ground while defending Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. What would have been a touchdown catch by Moore was nullified by a penalty, after Moore obviously pushed off on Fuller to get open.

However, the attention quickly turned to Fuller as concerned teammates gathered around him, and he was assisted to the locker room.

Fuller was the starting cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey against the Jets, with cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) inactive. A two-time Pro Bowler, Fuller was a first-team All-Pro as recently as 2018 with the Chicago Bears and is an eight-year NFL veteran. A prep star at Mount Saint Joseph, Fuller was a first-round draft choice from Virginia Tech in 2014 who entered the season with 19 interceptions, 441 tackles and 86 passes defended.

Fuller and his three brothers, Vincent, Corey, and Kendall, all made it to the NFL, making them one of Baltimore's most well-known athletic families. However, none of the Fullers had ever played for the Ravens until Kyle signed with them this offseason. He was looking forward to making his regular-season debut at M&T Bank Stadium against the Dolphins next week, in the same stadium where he used to watch Ravens preseason practices growing up.