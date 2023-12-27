Kyle Hamilton Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After his two takeaways on "Monday Night Football," Kyle Hamilton is taking home an honor.

The Ravens' multi-talented safety has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance against the 49ers on Christmas night. With two interceptions and five tackles, Hamilton was the defensive star in Baltimore's 33-19 victory that gave the Ravens (12-3) the best record in the NFL.

Hamilton won the award despite not finishing the game due to a fourth-quarter knee injury. It's his first time winning the award and likely the first of many more this year.