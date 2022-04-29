Kyle Hamilton Says 'I Fell to the Right Team'

"It's one of the best organizations in the league and to be able to play for a team like that from the start, I'm excited," Hamilton said. "Hope to win a Super Bowl this year, hopefully I can add to that mission and complete that.

"When we first got in there (the green room), everybody was laughing and smiling, and then the whole room, the mood just shifted. Slowly but surely, people started to tense up a little bit. The waiting game is tough, for sure, but I'm so thankful that it happened at the end of the day. I fell to the right team, and I'm excited to be a Raven."

Hamilton said he is well aware of the legacy that Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed left in Baltimore. He's looking forward to meeting Reed, and hopefully gaining some wisdom from him.

"I know he's the 'G.O.A.T.' [greatest of all time], if not, Top 2 safety ever," Hamilton said. "Hopefully, I'll get to pick his brain a little bit and get some knowledge from him. At the end of the day, it's big shoes to fill, but I feel if I can do everything I can and trust my abilities, I can fill them."

Hamilton said he met with the Ravens during the pre-draft process and came away thinking he might be their choice if they had an opportunity to draft him. He plans to reward the Ravens for their confidence in him.