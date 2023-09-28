Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill Back at Ravens Practice

Ravens got two more players back on the field Thursday, safety Kyle Hamilton (back) and running back Justice Hill (foot).

Hamilton popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a back issue after leading the Ravens with three sacks in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Colts.

Hill missed last week's game after leading the Ravens in carries in their Week 2 win in Cincinnati. His return means the Ravens could have their top two backs (excluding J.K. Dobbins) in Cleveland, as Gus Edwards (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Ravens are still without several key players at the start of Thursday's practice: wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle), and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot).