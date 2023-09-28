Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill Back at Ravens Practice

Sep 28, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

092823HILLHAM
Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Kyle Hamilton, RB Justice Hill

Ravens got two more players back on the field Thursday, safety Kyle Hamilton (back) and running back Justice Hill (foot).

Hamilton popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a back issue after leading the Ravens with three sacks in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Colts.

Hill missed last week's game after leading the Ravens in carries in their Week 2 win in Cincinnati. His return means the Ravens could have their top two backs (excluding J.K. Dobbins) in Cleveland, as Gus Edwards (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Ravens are still without several key players at the start of Thursday's practice: wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle), and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot).

Baltimore got back left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) on Wednesday, though all three were limited in practice.

Related Content

news

Ravens, Browns Have Angry Defenses Looking to Make a Statement

The Browns have the NFL's No. 1- ranked defense on paper, but the Ravens' defense isn't ready to take a back seat to anyone.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Browns Week 4

The Ravens seek to bounce back against divisional rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work: 'Plenty of Reasons to be Optimistic' About Ravens' Offense

How the Ravens and Browns are managing injuries to their star running backs. The Ravens will be a 'major factor' in the AFC North if they can weather the injury storm.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

John Harbaugh doesn't rule out Kyle Van Noy playing Sunday. Lamar Jackson's focused on fumbles. Michael Pierce explains Ravens' troubles vs. run.
news

Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams Return to Practice

The Ravens could get back some of their key players ahead of a big divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens Officially Sign Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy would help the banged-up Ravens defense.
news

Mailbag: Why Do the Ravens Have So Many Injuries?

Why do the Ravens lose to a team they should seemingly crush every year? How will the Ravens protect the football better? Why isn't Mark Andrews being fed?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain in Top 10

The Ravens took a dip after their loss to the Colts, but didn't fall far.
news

Late for Work: What Conclusions Can Be Drawn About Ravens From Loss to Colts?

Pro Football Focus says running back is the Ravens' biggest need heading into 2024. Pundit says Isaiah Likely needs to be more involved in the offense.
news

Ravens, Steve Bisciotti Mourn the Passing of Brooks Robinson

Brooks Robinson, Hall of Fame third baseman and legendary sports figure, passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.
news

Ravens Sign Tarik Black, Dontay Demus Jr. to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed two wide receivers to the practice squad to fortify depth at the position.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising