Back in Slot Kyle Hamilton Is Making Plays in Multiple Ways

Hamilton's versatility as a defensive weapon made him the first safety selected in the 2022 draft, and the Ravens weren't expecting him to fall to them with the 14th-overall pick. As a rookie, Hamilton had a rocky start, but impressed teammates and coaches with his mental toughness and desire to learn. He was a key part of the defense by the end of last season, often used as a slot defender in a three-safety look.

Because of the onslaught of injuries, Hamilton is still being used in multiple ways, giving Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald more leeway to show multiple looks and disguise coverages The Ravens secondary has been solid despite injuries to Marcus Williams (pectoral) and Marlon Humphrey (foot), and Hamilton likes being used as a crucial chess piece in the secondary equation. When he's asked to move into nickel coverage, he doesn't flinch.

Daryl Worley played 90 percent of the defensive snaps and Maulet entered the game late at nickel after Stone was hurt and Hamilton went back to safety.

"The coaches do a good job of sprinkling me in there every now and then – keeping it fresh," Hamilton said. "It doesn't leave my mind, and we can have that flexibility in our defense if I need to go to nickel or Geno [Stone] went down today – [I] went back to safety. Art [Arthur Maulet] came in and played nickel for a little bit. I think it just allows us to be a little flexible and just a little deeper at each position honestly, because guys can play so many different places."

Hamilton couldn't celebrate his Week 3 performance, however, because the Ravens ultimately lost despite his strong defensive game. That left Hamilton with a sour taste, but he has quickly released emotions can shift drastically from week to week in the NFL. Keeping an even keel is important, and Hamilton is looking forward to helping the Ravens get back on track Week 4 at Cleveland.

When Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson approaches the line of scrimmage on Sunday, he'll want to know where Hamilton is lining up.