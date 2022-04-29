Five Things to Know About Kyle Hamilton

With the No. 14-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.
Here are five things to know about Hamilton.
He's a Tall Safety With Range and Versatility
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds Hamilton has the size to match up with bigger pass-catchers and is a sure tackler who feels comfortable playing close to the line of scrimmage. He's the type of versatile defensive back the Ravens covet. He will help Baltimore improve its pass coverage, and can help their run defense. With the addition for safety Marcus Williams in free agency, the Ravens will have a dramatically different look in the secondary next year under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Hamilton Had Eight Career Interceptions at Notre Dame
Hamilton was a takeaway artist in college with eight interceptions during his three-year career at Notre Dame. Forcing more turnovers is a priority for the Ravens and Hamilton is someone who can help make that happen. He has excellent ball skills and when he gets his hands on the football, he's a threat to come down with it.
Hamilton Was Widely Expected to be a Top-10 Pick
Many mock drafts had Hamilton pegged as a top-five or top-10 pick. Versatile safeties are highly coveted in a league where matchups in the passing game are so important, and Hamilton was considered the best safety in the draft. He's a great value pick for Baltimore at No. 14, and he addresses their desire to get younger and more dynamic on defense. ESPN's Mel Kiper had Hamilton at No. 4 on his big board. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Hamilton No. 5. The Athletic's Dane Brugler had him at No. 6.
He May Have a Chip on His Shoulder After Falling Out of Top 10
A 4.56 time in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day may have caused Hamilton to fall out of the top 10. However, Hamilton plays fast on tape and earned a three-year reputation as a playmaker competing against top competition. Hamilton also has excellent instincts that help with his range.
Hamilton Was Born in Greece
Hamilton's father, Derrick, played professional basketball in Greece, where Hamilton was born. He briefly lived in Russia before the family moved to the Atlanta area after his father retired.