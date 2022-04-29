Five Things to Know About Kyle Hamilton

Many mock drafts had Hamilton pegged as a top-five or top-10 pick. Versatile safeties are highly coveted in a league where matchups in the passing game are so important, and Hamilton was considered the best safety in the draft. He's a great value pick for Baltimore at No. 14, and he addresses their desire to get younger and more dynamic on defense. ESPN's Mel Kiper had Hamilton at No. 4 on his big board. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Hamilton No. 5. The Athletic's Dane Brugler had him at No. 6.