Presented by

Kyle Hamilton On Field for Thursday's Practice

Dec 28, 2023 at 02:57 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122823wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton (knee) was on the practice field Thursday, mostly observing, during the portion open to the media.

The versatile starting safety left the game in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 33-19 victory over the 49ers, a game in which Hamilton had two interceptions and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the team was optimistic that Hamilton's injury was not serious. Hamilton did not participate in Wednesday's late afternoon walkthrough.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), who leads the team with 74 catches for 752 yards, was also not at practice. Neither Flowers nor Hamilton have missed a game this season.

Starting cornerback Brandon Stephens, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips were also absent from practice.

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), who did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, was on the field Thursday.

Related Content

news

Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start the Week

The Dolphins were without wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to start the week.
news

Zay Flowers Returns to Practice, But Odell Beckham Jr. Dealing With Illness

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Morgan Moses, and Ronald Darby returned to practice Thursday.
news

Ravens Missing Several Key Players From Practice to Start 49ers Week

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and others are not practicing, but Marcus Williams (groin) and Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are on the field Wednesday.
news

Kyle Hamilton Has a 'Good' Chance to Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens will be at or close to full strength against the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not at practice, but Kyle Hamilton was again.
news

Kyle Hamilton Practiced, 'Felt Pretty Good'

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is practicing with a knee brace just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

After missing Thursday's practice because of an illness, Lamar Jackson took the field on Friday.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to Illness

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) is back on the field.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) was the only Raven who didn't practice Wednesday.
news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Return to Ravens Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) did not practice and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited after falling.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising