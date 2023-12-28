Kyle Hamilton On Field for Thursday's Practice

Kyle Hamilton (knee) was on the practice field Thursday, mostly observing, during the portion open to the media.

The versatile starting safety left the game in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 33-19 victory over the 49ers, a game in which Hamilton had two interceptions and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the team was optimistic that Hamilton's injury was not serious. Hamilton did not participate in Wednesday's late afternoon walkthrough.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), who leads the team with 74 catches for 752 yards, was also not at practice. Neither Flowers nor Hamilton have missed a game this season.

Starting cornerback Brandon Stephens, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips were also absent from practice.