Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Knee Injury

One of the Ravens' top defensive players, safety Kyle Hamilton, has exited Sunday's game against the Rams with a knee injury.

Hamilton suffered the injury on the final play of the first quarter. There was no contact on the play, but Hamilton went to the turf and grabbed his lower leg.

He went to the locker room and returned later in the first half. Hamilton was back out there in the third quarter, but eventually came back to the sideline and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hamilton is third on the team with 62 tackles and has three sacks and two interceptions. His versatility in Baltimore's defense has been invaluable.

In his second season, Hamilton has emerged as one of the best at his position and currently leads Pro Bowl fan voting.