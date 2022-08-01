Practice Report: Kyle Hamilton Shines in First Practice in Pads

"Someone gave the opinion that he's a limited guy that has to play in the box," Harbaugh said. "Because they saw him try to cover a guy who ran like a ten 400 meters. I don't know. We're not going to match him up against a ten 400 meters guy, but he played man today pretty well, as you saw. So, he's going to be very versatile. He's going to play in a lot of different spots."