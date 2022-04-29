How the Ravens Plan to Deploy Kyle Hamilton And Other Safeties

Having a 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete like Hamilton who can move around on defense has the potential to make Baltimore's defense less predictable, and more difficult for quarterbacks to read pre-snap. Deception is key in today's NFL, because the quicker a quarterback can decipher a defense, the more quickly he can attack it by anticipating which receiver has the most favorable matchup.

But Hamilton isn't just a pass defender. He brings value as a physical run defender and blitzer who will level ballcarriers, especially if he attacks unblocked. At Notre Dame, Hamilton played in a defense that allowed him freedom to roam, and he's looking forward to having the same experience at the NFL level.