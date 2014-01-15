Kyle Juszczyk Has To Be A Huge Part Of Offense

Jan 15, 2014 at 05:35 AM
15_JuszczykInMix_news.jpg


Head Coach John Harbaugh said rookie fullback Kyle Juszczyk was one of the team's best special teams players last year.

But in 2014, the expectations rise.

"Kyle has got to be a huge part of what we do going forward," Harbaugh said.

The fourth-round pick out of Harvard did not log a single catch or rushing attempt last year. He saw just four offensive snaps, and none after Week 5.

"They gave me an opportunity [in practice], they gave me some reps, and I don't think I took advantage," Juszczyk said after the 2013 season ended. "That's something I can build on for next season."

The Ravens drafted Juszczyk thinking he could potentially take over for Vonta Leach, but he showed in training camp that he wasn't quite ready to be the lead blocker in the run game. So the Ravens brought back Leach.

But if Juszczyk can show progress as a lead blocker, he should bring more dimensions to the offense. He and Leach are two different players altogether, although classified as having the same position.

"[Juszczyk's] the link, as far as being a move guy, lining up in the backfield and lining up out as a wide receiver," Harbaugh said. "He can do those things. We have high hopes for him."

Since Juszczyk can work effectively both in the run and pass game, he can move around pre-snap and is used often when the Ravens audible.* *He's a Swiss Army knife of sorts that could open up Baltimore for more flexibility and creativity.

