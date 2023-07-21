Reports: Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting Ravens

The Ravens are hosting veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy on a visit, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list Friday before training camp opens. Bowser has been dealing with a knee issue this offseason.

Van Noy, 32, is a versatile and productive linebacker with extensive experience in multiple systems. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, starting 13 games and notching 46 tackles, five sacks, three passes defensed and nine quarterback hits.

Before the Chargers, he played for the Patriots, Dolphins and Lions. Van Noy built a reputation for being strong in pass coverage during his days in New England. He had 10 passes defensed for the Patriots in 2021.

Van Noy has also been a consistent pass rusher throughout his career. He's notched at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons.

The Ravens are in the market to bolster their outside linebacker corps, and were reportedly set to host Duwuane Smoot for a visit early next week before he re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday. Justin Houston, who led the Ravens in sacks last season (9.5), is still a free agent.

In other free-agent news, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that former Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is set to visit and work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

