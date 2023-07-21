Reports: Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting Ravens

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list Friday before training camp opens. Bowser has been dealing with a knee issue this offseason.

Van Noy, 32, is a versatile and productive linebacker with extensive experience in multiple systems. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, starting 13 games and notching 46 tackles, five sacks, three passes defensed and nine quarterback hits.

Before the Chargers, he played for the Patriots, Dolphins and Lions. Van Noy built a reputation for being strong in pass coverage during his days in New England. He had 10 passes defensed for the Patriots in 2021.

Van Noy has also been a consistent pass rusher throughout his career. He's notched at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons.