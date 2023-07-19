Reports: Ravens to Bring Dawuane Smoot in for Visit

The Ravens are slated to host free-agent defensive end/outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot for a visit early next week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Smoot, 28, has had at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He likely would have been a prized free agent this offseason had he not suffered a torn Achilles on Dec. 22 (Week 16).
Smoot has since been recovering, but "is doing well in his rehab," per Rapoport. The Ravens will have a chance to check on Smoot's health for themselves during a visit.
Smoot had five sacks, 21 tackles, and one forced fumble in 15 games played for the Jaguars last season. He had the 32nd best pass rush grade among all NFL edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.
Originally a third-round pick out of Illinois in 2017, Smoot started 10 games and recorded-a career-high six sacks and 36 tackles in 2021. He spent the past six seasons with the Jaguars.
The Ravens could be in the market for another veteran on the edge, as last year's sack leader, Justin Houston (9.5 sacks), remains a free agent.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Smoot could also be a versatile defender who can stand up on the edge or go inside as a defensive lineman in certain situations.