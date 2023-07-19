Reports: Ravens to Bring Dawuane Smoot in for Visit

Smoot had five sacks, 21 tackles, and one forced fumble in 15 games played for the Jaguars last season. He had the 32nd best pass rush grade among all NFL edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.

Originally a third-round pick out of Illinois in 2017, Smoot started 10 games and recorded-a career-high six sacks and 36 tackles in 2021. He spent the past six seasons with the Jaguars.

The Ravens could be in the market for another veteran on the edge, as last year's sack leader, Justin Houston (9.5 sacks), remains a free agent.