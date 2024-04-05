 Skip to main content
Kyle Van Noy Explains Why He Re-Signed With Baltimore

Apr 05, 2024 at 05:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Kyle Van Noy knew he wanted to return to Baltimore, especially after starting last season looking for a place to play.

Signing a new two-year contract with the Ravens on Friday was another career milestone for Van Noy, a 33-year-old outside linebacker who proved to be a great fit in 2023. Van Noy didn't sign last year until after Week 3, knowing he still had plenty of game but waiting for an NFL team to call.

The Ravens became that team, and Van Noy proved he was still that guy. He finished with a career-high nine sacks and became a key member of the defense at SAM linebacker. Van Noy loved playing with the Ravens, and reaching an agreement in April gives him peace of mind heading into next season.

"I'm just so happy and grateful to have my name inked on a team, especially this one," Van Noy said on "The Lounge Podcast."  "I enjoy coming to work. I enjoy seeing everybody. I enjoy seeing familiar faces. I enjoy being around a bunch of good people and this building has the best people in the league."

598: Kyle Van Noy Talks About Re-Signing With Ravens, Trash Talking Steve Bisciotti, And the Chip Still on His Shoulder

Fresh off inking his two-year deal, OLB Kyle Van Noy joins Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing to talk about the process of rejoining the Ravens, what it will take to get over the championship hump, his belief in Zach Orr and the returning defense, and much more.

Van Noy has played with Detroit, New England, Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers, so he has experience to draw from when making career decisions. From Day 1, Van Noy and his family found a comfort zone with the Ravens, viewing them as a first-class organization that brought out his best.

It wasn't just the relationships that Van Noy built with teammates that made him want to return. Van Noy bonded with Owner Steve Bisciotti, General Manager Eric DeCosta, and Head Coach John Harbaugh and appreciated the culture they helped create.

"I knew where I wanted to be and I think the Ravens knew they wanted me back," Van Noy said. "Why wait? Let's get something done.

"So grateful for EDC and the crew upstairs and Mr. B. (Bisciotti). Really got to become good friends with him so far, just his willingness to communicate with a player. It's been really fun to get to know him. My trash to talk to him right now to him is I can beat him on the golf course."

Van Noy earned his new deal but has no plans to rest on his laurels. He wants to show doubters that Baltimore's defense can be better than last season, despite losing talented players such as Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney and Geno Stone. He wants to set an example for younger players in the outside linebacker room – Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson.

"Those guys know that I'm going to push them, and they know I'm going to help them," Van Noy said. "I want them to be just as successful as me, if not more. I love winning."

Van Noy's top priority is to help Baltimore win the Super Bowl. He won two championship rings with the Patriots and feels the Ravens have the ingredients to reach their ultimate goal.

"I really bought into what we were doing last year," Van Noy said. "I really believe that we have the pieces. I think we just as a group need to put in a little more work. Whether it's a little more film or little bit more after practice, just a little bit more.

"I feel honored to put on a Ravens jersey on and compete for another championship. It didn't end the way we wanted to. To be able to come back with another group and go at it to get another trophy is a blessing. I had my eyes set on this place the whole time. It wasn't a matter of if. It was a matter of when."

