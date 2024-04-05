Kyle Van Noy Explains Why He Re-Signed With Baltimore

Van Noy earned his new deal but has no plans to rest on his laurels. He wants to show doubters that Baltimore's defense can be better than last season, despite losing talented players such as Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney and Geno Stone. He wants to set an example for younger players in the outside linebacker room – Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson.

"Those guys know that I'm going to push them, and they know I'm going to help them," Van Noy said. "I want them to be just as successful as me, if not more. I love winning."

Van Noy's top priority is to help Baltimore win the Super Bowl. He won two championship rings with the Patriots and feels the Ravens have the ingredients to reach their ultimate goal.

"I really bought into what we were doing last year," Van Noy said. "I really believe that we have the pieces. I think we just as a group need to put in a little more work. Whether it's a little more film or little bit more after practice, just a little bit more.