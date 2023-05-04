Three Ravens Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts

A fifth-round pick from Stanford, the 6-foot, 191-pound Kelly played primarily outside cornerback and was a four-year starter. Kelly will be part of the mix competing for playing time at cornerback opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a group that includes Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams and veteran Rock Ya-Sin, who was signed Wednesday.

Aumavae-Laulu was a sixth-round pick, a powerfully-built 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman who played both right tackle and right guard as a three-year starter for Oregon. He is likely to see snaps at both positions during rookie camp, OTAs and training camp as the Ravens begin developing another young lineman under Offensive Coordinator Joe D'Alessandris.

The Ravens traded into the seventh round to draft Vorhees, a talented offensive lineman who suffered a torn ACL during his Combine workout in February and will miss the 2023 season. However, the Ravens expect him to make a full recovery and are intrigued by his potential when he returns to action in 2024.