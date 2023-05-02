Ravens Draft Pick Is Developing a (Very Cool) Video Game

"He was like, 'Kyu, can you create a story? Like a story board, or a log or some type of lore for this game and figure out a story based behind it?'" Kyu said.

"I just sat down for maybe like a few hours, created a whole story board, characters and stuff like that. They gave it to the company, and they really liked it. So, that game is still in progress; we're still figuring it out. It'll definitely be coming out soon with the movie and everything."

So what's the premise? Kyu said he couldn't talk about the movie, but offered some surface-level details about the game.

"If you can think of a SEAL Team Six that travels back in time to stop people from trying to change historic events. So, let's say somebody trying to redirect …" Kyu said before stopping and looking off-camera.

"I'm saying too much. (laughter) But yes, that's the whole scope of it – like a time-travel SEAL Team Six."